Autumn tour of homes on Lafayette Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to tour some of the beautiful homes located on Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo? Well now is your chance.

Explore Buffalo is giving people the opportunity to tour the exclusive homes located on Lafayette Avenue, going both on the outside and inside.

The tour will showcase the elegant residential streets, and craftmanship that has gone into the homes. People can see the architectural details that has gone into each one on Saturday, October 21 from 1pm - 5pm.

Tours will happen over the course of 3 different start times at 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm for people to choose from.

Those interested in participating can register online here to get tickets, and the costs are

1pm early access general admission $50

1pm early access explorer pass members $45

2pm general admission $40

2pm explorer pass members $35

3pm general admission $40

3pm explorer pass members $35

