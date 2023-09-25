SPCA hosting low-cost dog vaccine clinic

The clinic is being offered as a low-cost opportunity for those who need to get their dogs vaccines up to date.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA is teaming up with Petco Love to host an upcoming canine vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October 4 from 10am - 1pm.

The clinic is being offered as a low-cost opportunity for those who need to get their dogs vaccines up to date. Appointments are not needed for the event but spots to be seen are limited.

The clinic will be located at St. Katherine Drexel on Ogden street in Buffalo.

Price points at the clinic will include

The Whole Shebark for adult dogs $30 DHPP Dewormer Flea Treatment Microchip and registration Rabies Leptospirosis

Baby Bundle for puppies 6-12 weeks old $25 DHPP Dewormer Flea Treatment Microchip and registration

A La "Bark" pricing DHPP free Dewormer $5 Flea Treatment $10 Microchip and registration $10 Rabies $10 Leptospirosis $10



Some vaccines may require a booster depending on the dogs age and previous vaccination status. Those boosters will be offered at A La "Bark" pricing.

The clinic will be accepting cash, credit, venmo, and paypal for payments.

