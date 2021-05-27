Help wanted: TSA now hiring at Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany airports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that air travel is picking back up, the Transportation Security Administration is going on a hiring spree.
The TSA looking to hire at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, as well as airports in Syracuse and Albany.
And there's an incentive: Individuals who on-board before September 30 will receive a $500 bonus, and an additional $500 after one year of service.
Starting pay here in Buffalo is $17 an hour.
In March, the TSA had announced that it was hiring for 25 positions that it expected to be available in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany. It was part of a national effort to hire over 6,000 new agents across the country.