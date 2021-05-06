Hiring underway for new downtown Braymiller Market

The market, a central piece in the development of 201 Ellicott St., is set to open in late spring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It won't be long now until downtown Buffalo has its first grocery store, but first it needs to hire the staff.

Braymiller Market, a central piece in the development of 201 Ellicott St., is set to open in late spring. Officials held an update on the project Thursday morning that included an announcement that they are looking to recruit, hire and train around 60 employees for the 20,000-square foot retail and wholesale food operation.

“We’re not yet ready to open, but we want to start recruiting and hiring essential workers and discussing career opportunities with them,” said Braymiller owner Stuart Green. “We’re very excited about bringing our perishable food formula to a downtown neighborhood that was long promised better access to fresh food.”

Full and part-time positions are available and Green says all ages and experience levels are encouraged to apply.

The new market, Braymiller's second location, is about three times larger than the Hamburg store and two stories tall in sections. It includes a dining mezzanine, an ice cream shop, and open bays to provide plants for every season.

“Our formula for success, our ‘secret sauce,’ is retail and wholesale offerings of the freshest foods,” said Green. “We offer our wholesale and retail customers core grocery items to accompany our vast variety of produce including seasonally sourced from local farms. In addition, for our retail customers, we have a full deli with soups, salads, meals, and sandwiches which are all prepared right here in our market.”