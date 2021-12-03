TSA hiring at Buffalo, Albany, Syracuse airports

25 positions are expected to be available between the three airports over the next few months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a job, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring.

Twenty-five positions are expected to be available in the next few months at the airports in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany. It's part of a national effort to hire over 6,000 new agents across the country.

As COVID-19 vaccinations expand, the TSA expects travel to increase and the need for additional screeners to grow.

“We are seeking women and men who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems,” says Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.”