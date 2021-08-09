Transit Drive-In will host event to support Mental Health Advocates

Unleash the Superhero Within event on August 11 will raise money for Mental Health Advocates.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Transit Drive-In Theatre will host Unleash the Superhero Within event to benefit Mental Health Advocates (MHA) of Western New York. The superhero themed event will show "Spiderman: Homecoming" and "Wonder Woman" to celebrate the superhero in everyone.

The event on Wednesday will feature members from the Superhero Alliance of Western New York to take photos with, raffles and games. Families are encouraged to dress-up for the event.

Attending the event will help support MHA's work with youth mental health in Western New York and providing support and assistance to them and their families.