Beyond Van Gogh artwork experience in Buffalo opening mid-August

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is set to open mid-August outside Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville.

The exhibit will show Van Gogh's art by projecting it on the walls and floor. It will take about one hour to go through the exhibit.

Tickets are available for the event from August 20 to October 3. Tickets can be purchased at the Van Gogh Buffalo website and are priced between $29 and $94.

Timed tickets are being sold to help reduce congestion of the exhibit and allow for 6 feet of social distancing. Masks are required at the venue.