Housing Opportunities Made Equal hosting Back-to-School Drive-Thru BBQ

The BBQ on August 28 will include a free backpack giveaway, with school supplies, as well as free food.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc., (HOME) is hosting a Back-to-School Drive-Thru BBQ on August 28.

The event will feature a free backpack giveaway, with school supplies, as well as free hotdogs, hamburgers, snacks and beverages. All of the food will be packed in to-go containers so those attending the event will be able to carry the items home.

The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at HOME's parking lot at Oxford and West Ferry. Anyone in the Western New York community is welcome to join.