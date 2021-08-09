Housing Opportunities Made Equal hosting Back-to-School Drive-Thru BBQ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc., (HOME) is hosting a Back-to-School Drive-Thru BBQ on August 28.
The event will feature a free backpack giveaway, with school supplies, as well as free hotdogs, hamburgers, snacks and beverages. All of the food will be packed in to-go containers so those attending the event will be able to carry the items home.
The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at HOME's parking lot at Oxford and West Ferry. Anyone in the Western New York community is welcome to join.
HOME is a civil rights organization with the mission to promote the value of diversity and ensure equal housing opportunities through education, advocacy, enforcement of fair housing laws, and the creation of housing opportunities.