Ride for Roswell raises over $5 million for cancer research

The $5 million mark was passed after a $59,000 gift from the West Herr Automotive Group.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 Ride for Roswell has raised over $5 million for cancer research after a $59,065 gift from West Herr Automotive Group.

After the event this weekend, which brought together 6,000 riders and 1,500 volunteers, it was announced $4.9 million was raised that year.

“Seeing and hearing countless inspiring stories at the Ride’s Celebration of Hope and Ride Day this past weekend reinforced how important the funds raised by this community for cancer patients truly are,” said Scott Bieler, president of West Herr. “We are proud to be part of an incredible community that understands the importance of supporting Roswell Park’s mission, and I’m proud to help the Ride for Roswell reach an incredible $5 million this year.”

Hearing rumblings that @RideForRoswell is about to cross $5-million raised for 2021 ride this past weekend. Amazing how this community rallies time and time again. @wgrz — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) August 9, 2021

The money raised will go towards new treatment options, facilitate clinical trials, support the cost of medical testing not covered by insurance, and fund quality of life programs that assist with non-medical needs to help patients remember that cancer does not define them.

The 2021 Ride for Roswell ends with an hour-long TV special that will show the effects of support for Roswell Park.