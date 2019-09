TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened outside the Vulcan Mini Mart Inc. early Saturday morning.

Police tell WGRZ that one man was stabbed to death just before 1 a.m. at the corner of Vulcan Street and Tonawanda Street.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect. They say it is too soon to confirm a motive.

2 On Your Side will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.