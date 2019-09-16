BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County woman is headed to prison for a deadly crash last year in Cattaraugus County where she left the scene.

Marylou Johnson, 73, of Busti, got 2 to 6 years behind bars Monday for the death of 48-year-old Wilfredo Rodriguez-Colon.

A person riding an ATV on Swanson Hill Rd. in Randolph, spotted the body of Rodriguez-Colon. Troopers spent quite a bit of time examining the scene, talking with witnesses and waiting on autopsy results.

Johnson was arrested almost a year ago, five months after Rodriguez-Colon's body was found, and admitted to manslaughter in the case.