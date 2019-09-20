BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate died in their cell Friday afternoon at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden, according to the county sheriff's office.

Sheriff Tim Howard announced an internal investigation following the death, which was called an "apparent suicide."

The person was found to be unresponsive shortly after the lunchtime lockdown, and emergency responders were called on the scene.

The unidentified person was admitted to the Erie County Correctional Facility on August 1 following a parole violation, and according to the county sheriff's office, they were being followed by Forensic Mental Health.

The incident is currently under investigation.

