Town of Tonawanda Police looking for missing teen

Alexis 'Lexi' Marks was reported missing January 21.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alexis 'Lexi' Marks was reported missing January 21. Marks is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1" tall and weighs about 150lbs.

Marks had also been reported missing by police back in August, but was located several days later.