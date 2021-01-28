Town of Tonawanda Police looking for missing teen

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Alexis 'Lexi' Marks was reported missing January 21. Marks is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1" tall and weighs about 150lbs.
Marks had also been reported missing by police back in August, but was located several days later.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-876-5300, their tipline at 716 879-6606 or Officer Orlowski at 716-394-5780. Refer to comp number 21-104492 - Detective Bartolotta / PO Orlowski.