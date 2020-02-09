Town of Tonawanda Police attempting to locate missing girl

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking for a girl who they say has been missing since July 27.
Alexis Sianna Marks, 13, is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Marks is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds.
She goes by the name Lexi.
Police say she is missing from Buffalo. She was also reported missing back on July 13.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact P.O. Orlowski (716) 394-5780 or the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 876-5300.