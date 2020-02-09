Town of Tonawanda Police attempting to locate missing girl

Alexis Sianna Marks, 13, is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is missing from Buffalo.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking for a girl who they say has been missing since July 27.

Alexis Sianna Marks, 13, is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Marks is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds.

She goes by the name Lexi.

Police say she is missing from Buffalo. She was also reported missing back on July 13.