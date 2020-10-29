Father of missing teen: "I just want to know that he's safe and that he's OK"

Two teenage parents described as runaways by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office ran off after leaving their baby behind.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — "I don't know what is going through his mind" said Kevin Huntington Sr. on the phone with 2 On Your Side about his missing son Kevin Huntington Jr,16.

Orleans County sheriff's deputies are still searching for his son and Alyssa Bel,15 who went missing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon an Amber Alert was canceled by the Sheriff's Office for their daughter 2-month old Natalie Huntington who was found safe with extended family in Auburn, NY.

Deputies are looking for the two teenage parents, who were described as runaways by the Sheriff’s Office. They fled the Auburn residence on foot after leaving the infant behind and are still missing.

According to the sheriff's office, Natalie is currently in the care and custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services.

"Keep your eye out for him, if you see somebody walking, look on your phone, it is all over, see if you can identify him" said Huntington Sr. "I just want to know that he is safe and that he is OK."

Huntington Sr. did not give specifics but said Kevin had been in trouble recently with the law, "it don't matter what he did wrong, I'm still his dad, I still love him" he said.

Tomorrow afternoon Huntington Sr. said he will be going to Wayne County family court to discuss custody of Natalie.