TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police are still looking for help finding a missing teenager.

They say Tatiana Van Volkenburg, 17, has been missing since December and may be with friends in Buffalo.

Van Volkenburg has brown hair and brown eyes and weights about 120 lbs.