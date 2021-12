Alexis Sianna Marks, 15, was last seen on Nov. 28.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

They say Alexis Sianna Marks, 15, was last on November 28.

Alexis is Black with brown hair and eyes. She's 5'3" and weighs 153 lbs.