Cheektowaga Police asking public for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

According to Cheektowaga Police, 14-year-old Tiyahja Sharp was last seen at home on Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Police say Tiyahja was reportedly seen in West Seneca in the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Tiyahja was last seen wearing a blue Champion hoodie, black sweatpants and Adidas slides. She is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.