Cheektowaga Police asking public for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
According to Cheektowaga Police, 14-year-old Tiyahja Sharp was last seen at home on Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Police say Tiyahja was reportedly seen in West Seneca in the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Tiyahja was last seen wearing a blue Champion hoodie, black sweatpants and Adidas slides. She is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Department at (716) 686-3501.