The City of Tonawanda Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

Isabella Garnham, 14, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. She went missing from Kids Escaping Drugs in West Seneca.

Garnham is 5 foot 7 inches, has blonde hair, and has blue eyes. Police suspect that she is possibly in Rochester, West Seneca, Buffalo, or the Tonawandas.