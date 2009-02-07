Erie County Sheriff's Office trying to locate missing Springville girl

Hannah Nissen, 12, was last seen on Wednesday in Springville around 6 p.m.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in location a missing teen from Springville.

Hannah Nissen, 12, was last seen around 6 p.m. by friends as she was being dropped off near her house after she snuck out because she was grounded.

Hannah was wearing a red hoodie and dark pajama pants, according to the sheriff's office. She is 5 feet, 3 inches, 115 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and a nose ring.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO. No photo is available at this time.