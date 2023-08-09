Town of Porter launches new fitness center and NCSO teamed up with NYSP to check it out

The Town of Porter opened a new fitness court and local law enforcement went to try it out.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Town of Porter opened up their new fitness center on Wednesday, August 9 to the community at the Porter on the Lake Town Park.

The new fitness center was created as an effort by the Town, MVPHealth Care, and National Fitness Campaign to increase access to an outdoor exercise area that can be utilized by the community.

The court has been named the "MVPHealth Care Fitness Court" and features a variety of different exercises for people to do on the court.

The National Fitness Campaign is the country's largest public and private wellness partnership. Each court designed by them is designed to provide a full body workout in 7 minutes and has 7 different workout zones.

In celebration of the new court, The Niagara County Sheriff's Office participated in a challenge against the NYS Police called "Sheriffs vs Troopers". at the grand opening event.

Today, members from the Niagara County Sheriffs Office and New York State Police competed in a fitness challenge at the... Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Wednesday, August 9, 2023