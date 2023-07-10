Free outdoor summer fitness series underway in WNY

Fitness in the Parks is offering fitness classes at 26 parks through August 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independent Health and the YMCA are teaming up for 12 years of Fitness in the Parks.

Fitness in the Parks is the largest and longest-running outdoor fitness program in Western New York. The program offers 41 outdoor classes in 16 different styles at 26 park locations across the region.

Over 500 free outdoor fitness classes will be offered now through August 31. Registration is not required, all you have to do is show up to any of the free outdoor classes.

"This is great because this doesn't cost anybody anything. They can come whenever, or they can come to any of the parks and it gives you an opportunity to meet other people, get fresh air, workout, exercise, and really just gain the independence that exercise gives you," says Lisa Korn, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor at the YMCA.