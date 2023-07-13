x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

West Seneca hosts Youth Police Academy

Seniors from West Seneca East and West high schools are participating for a couple weeks learning what it is like to be a police officer.
Credit: West Seneca Police
West Seneca Police hosting it's first ever Youth Police Academy

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is holding their first ever Youth Police Academy this summer. 

Seniors from West Seneca East and West high schools are participating for a couple weeks learning what it is like to be a police officer. 

So far, the students learned about community policing, what laws are enforced, got a station tour, and learned just how much paperwork an officer has to do when making an arrest. 

The students also did a workout to get familiar with the physical fitness standards that are needed to be hired and were certified in CPR and AED training. 

They're also learning about Tactical Casualty Combat Care and applying tourniquets and how you can stop severe bleeding to help save a life.  Officers also demonstrated the use of the department's drone and the US Border Patrol helicopter did a landing.

We're having a great time this week during our first ever Youth Police Academy. Our Academy class is made up of high...

Posted by West Seneca Police Department on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo Police launch investigation into MLK Jr. Park vandalism

Before You Leave, Check This Out