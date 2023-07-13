West Seneca hosts Youth Police Academy

Seniors from West Seneca East and West high schools are participating for a couple weeks learning what it is like to be a police officer.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is holding their first ever Youth Police Academy this summer.

So far, the students learned about community policing, what laws are enforced, got a station tour, and learned just how much paperwork an officer has to do when making an arrest.

The students also did a workout to get familiar with the physical fitness standards that are needed to be hired and were certified in CPR and AED training.

They're also learning about Tactical Casualty Combat Care and applying tourniquets and how you can stop severe bleeding to help save a life. Officers also demonstrated the use of the department's drone and the US Border Patrol helicopter did a landing.