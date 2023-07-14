NYS Parks to hold lifeguard test

The testing will take place July 21 at Lewiston Porter High School at 4061 Creek Road in Youngstown from 1:30pm-4:30pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is holding a lifeguard qualifier session on July 21.

Anyone that wants to work as a lifeguard at any of the New York State Parks can register to participate in the testing.

The testing will take place July 21 at Lewiston Porter High School at 4061 Creek Road in Youngstown from 1:30pm-4:30pm.

Successful candidates must be at least 15 years of age and show proof of CPR Professional, completion of the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, which includes first-aid and a certificate for waterfront module. You must also provide a physician's certification of adequate physical fitness including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision after receiving a conditional job offer.

Most available lifeguard positions available are at Woodlawn Beach, but possibly Beaver Island, Evangola and Fort Niagara State Parks. The lifeguard positions pay between $20 and $24 per hour.

For more information and to register for the test, you can contact Benjamin Paquette at (716) 475-6419 or Benjamin.Paquette@parks.ny.gov.

Earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that addresses the minimum age a person must be in order to be a lifeguard, in an effort to address a lifeguard shortage in New York