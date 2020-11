Faith M. Schriber was last seen around 3 p.m. on Monday.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Niagara Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon.

According to the Police Department, Faith M. Schriber was last seen at 78 Expressway Village at around 3 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a blue and white tie dye hoodie and black pants.