Small Business Revolution to premiere this week

The show will feature small businesses in the Village of Fredonia throughout season five.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Village of Fredonia will be in the spotlight as the new season of Small Business Revolution premieres on Tuesday on streaming services.

The Village will be holding a celebration and viewing party at the Vineyards Golf Course, which is one of the local businesses featured on the show this season. The public is welcome to attend. The golf course is providing golf carts so viewers can sit six feet apart from each other to watch the season 5 premiere.

Doors to the celebration open Tuesday at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 5:30 p.m.Check out the trailer for the new season in the tweet below.

