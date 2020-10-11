Local institutions band together to create virtual field trip program

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has halted all traditional field trips, some local museums have gotten creative.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted traditional education in so many ways. From Zoom classrooms, not seeing friends as often and of course, no field trips.

But a few local organizations have come up with a way to try and fix one of those problems.

On Tuesday local museums and business partners will be announcing details about a new virtual field trip program. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Explore & More, The Buffalo History Museum and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Museum will be a part of the AT&T Virtual Field Trips program.

The virtual program will be available to all regional schools. Officials who helped organize the program said it's a way to return some sense of normalcy to tens of thousands of students while remaining educational.