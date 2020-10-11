Alden High School holding drive-thru ceremony to honor local veterans

This year, because of the pandemic, the school is switching to a drive-thru ceremony to honor local veterans.

ALDEN, N.Y. — For the last few years, Alden High School has been holding a ceremony to honor those who have served in the armed forces. This year, because of the pandemic, the school is switching to a drive-thru ceremony to honor local veterans.

The event normally takes place in the school's auditorium, but because of social distancing guidelines, it will take place in the front circle of the school this week.

"Our schools are the backbone of the Alden community and we always look forward to honoring Veteran's from Alden and WNY that have given so much, so that we may live the lives we live," said Alden Central School District Superintendent Adam Stoltman. "I appreciate all the work our faculty, staff and administration has done to make sure these heroes are recognized in these challenging times."

@hs_alden students preparing for annual Veterans Day program! Can’t wait to see our local heroes Tuesday and Thursday @HeatherLyWGRZ @DeptVetAffairs @AldenChamberNY pic.twitter.com/yOuOqPrKpy — Alden CSD (@AldenCSD) November 9, 2020

Dozens of veterans who have been nominated by students and staff members will be given a lawn sign in recognition of their service to the United States. Local officials will be on hand and the school will be decorated in red, white and blue.