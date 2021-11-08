Tops teaming up with The Teacher's Desk to help children in need

Tops will be working with The Teachers Desk to fill backpacks with school supplies in memory of superfan Ezra Castro aka Pancho Billa.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets is teaming up with The Teacher's Desk to help children in need this school year, with a little help from a beloved Buffalo Bills superfan.

Tops shoppers can help by donating to PanchoPacks by making a donation of $5, $10 or $20 online by clicking here. Donations will be accepted now through August 28.

Over the past three years, The Teacher's Desk has given out 30,000 backpacks, filled with books, hygiene items, and school supplies to children in need. This year The Teacher's Desk hopes to give out 13,000 PanchoPacks to students in the Western New York region.