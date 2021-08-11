Backpack giveaway hosted by Community Access Services happening Friday

The event will feature kid-friendly vendors, free backpacks with school supplies, interactive activities, food and music. It will be free and open to the public at 3297 Bailey Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Fall is right around the corner and kids will be back in school before we know it, so we’re inviting the community to come together to get ready for the upcoming school year,” said Kimberly Brown, executive director at CAS. “Join us as we give away free backpacks and school supplies, have fun and celebrate our local students returning to school in September!”