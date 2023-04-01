x
Tonawanda Police investigating robbery at 7-Eleven

Police said the robbery took place around 05:07 a.m. when a man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.
Credit: Tonawanda Police

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery. 

Police said the 7-11 store on Delaware Street in the City of Tonawanda was robbed Saturday morning by a “masked” Black man.

Police said the robbery took place around 05:07 a.m. when a man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. 

The clerk give the money to the alleged suspect and he left the store and headed westbound toward Grove Street. 

Detectives are still investigating and working to find the suspect. 

