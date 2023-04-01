Tonawanda Police investigating robbery at 7-Eleven

Police said the robbery took place around 05:07 a.m. when a man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery.

Police said the 7-11 store on Delaware Street in the City of Tonawanda was robbed Saturday morning by a “masked” Black man.

Police said the robbery took place around 05:07 a.m. when a man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

The clerk give the money to the alleged suspect and he left the store and headed westbound toward Grove Street.