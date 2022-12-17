Tonawanda man shot and killed Friday in City of Buffalo

The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, just south of Kensington Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was shot and killed Friday evening in the City of Buffalo.

The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, just south of Kensington Avenue.

Northeast District officers for Buffalo Police responded to the call, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was eventually declared dead on Friday night.

Anyone who has information on this shooting, or any other shooting that's happened in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.