North Tonawanda Police Department arrests men involved in scam, attempting to steal $40,000

The scammers attempted to steal tens of thousands by impersonation the North Tonawanda Police Department.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Monday, the North Tonawanda Police Department reported the arrest of two scammers attempting to steal thousands from a local resident.

On Wednesday, the police reported getting a call from a resident about a possible scam and when they responded to their address they discovered the scam was still in progress.

A resident had gotten a call a few days before where the scammers stated that her card was being used for fraudulent activities and possibly funding terrorist activities. The victim said she was convinced by the callers use of common law enforcement language. The scammers used her fear to convince her to withdraw almost $40,000 for someone to pick up and fix her credit.

Police proceeded to set up surveillance. The investigation found the scammers had spoofed the North Tonawanda Police Department phone number and had impersonated officers.

The victim then continued to follow the instructions from the scammers while the police accompanied her.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a vehicle arrived at the victim's residence to pick up the money when the police surrounded the vehicle and arrested both of the occupants.

Amardeep Duggal and Rajinder Duggal were both charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class "D" felony.

The North Tonawanda Police Department would like to remind people that no law enforcement agency will ask for money to settle debts and no credible law enforcement agency that will allow you to avoid arrest by paying.

"Above all, we urge you to use common sense and if something does not sound right, it probably isn't/ Do not be afraid to contact your local police department after a suspicious call to determine if it is a scam," the release from the police read.