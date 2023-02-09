2 cars collide, end with Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle being struck

The people involved in the initial collision reported no injuries to Town of Tonawanda paramedics. The officer sustained a minor injury from the incident.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle was struck Thursday afternoon, after two vehicles collided in the middle of an intersection.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Military Road and Woodward Avenue, where police dealt with a malfunctioning traffic signal during a power outage in the area.

An officer was parked on Woodward Avenue, monitoring traffic, when two vehicles collided in the intersection. One of the vehicles involved then struck the officer's vehicle.

The people involved in the initial collision reported no injuries to Town of Tonawanda paramedics.

The officer sustained a minor injury from the incident.