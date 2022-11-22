Tonawanda cardiac arrest survivor meets paramedic who saved his life

It wouldn't have been possible without a piece of medical equipment that not many agencies have.

Example video title will go here for this video

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man met with the paramedic who saved his life. It wouldn't have been possible without a piece of medical equipment that not many agencies have.

The first time Jay Napieralski and Kerry Riley met was seven years ago, during an emergency.

"My wife woke up in the middle of the night and found me unresponsive and called 911," Riley said.

Riley was having a heart attack.

"The Town of Tonawanda Paramedics came to the house and revived me," Riley said.

"We shocked him. I believe seven to eight times. Before we got a return of circulation," Napieralski said. "There are some calls that stay very vivid in your memory and this is one of them."

Town of Tonawanda Paramedics were some of the first in the area to get specialized equipment called Zoll X-Series Advanced cardiac monitor defibrillators. Their agency now has six.

All of the monitors were donated by the James V and Fay P Ryan Paramedic Foundation, a group started by local paramedics that focuses on giving back to first responders.

This equipment gave Riley another chance.

"Every time I see them I get choked up. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," Riley said.

The foundation also donated a new car and four cyanide antidote kits that not many agencies have because of the cost.

This equipment saved Riley's life, but it also in a way saved his twin brother. After his heart attack his brother found through some testing, that Riley's health issues were genetic.

The picture above shows Riley's twin brother on the left and Riley on right. They are both holding each other's kids.