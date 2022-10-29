x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

2 new Josh Allen murals pop up ahead of Bills-Packers game

One mural is on Parkside Avenue, in North Buffalo, showcasing Allen's patented hurdle. The other mural features the goat himself, stiff-arming a Packers defender.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two new murals have popped up in Buffalo, featuring Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as the anticipation builds for Sunday Night Football.

One mural is on Parkside Avenue, in North Buffalo, showcasing Allen's patented hurdle. That mural, which is found on the south side of Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, was completed this week by Adam Zyglis of The Buffalo News and Zoom Buffalo.

RELATED: Photo galleries: Complete Guide 2 Public Art in Buffalo and Western New York

The other mural was done by Max Collins in downtown Buffalo on Main Street, featuring the goat himself, stiff-arming a Green Bay player. Words around that mural read, "Green Bay at Buffalo ... Halloween eve ... 8:20 p.m."

That's when the Bills' game with the Packers begins on Channel 2, on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out