Ice at Canalside set to open for the season this November with an extravaganza to celebrate

There will be an opening night extravaganza on Friday, November 25th from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Add this to your list of Thanksgiving weekend events around Western New York: the Ice at Canalside will launch a new season with an opening night extravaganza on Black Friday.

The party will go from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25th, and feature holiday lights, a DJ, food and drinks, and fireworks.

The ice will then be open for skating, curling, ice bikes, bumper cars, and more Wednesdays through Sundays through February 26, 2023, weather permitting.

The ice will be available for private events and leagues on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This season's hours for the Ice at Canalside are:

Monday & Tuesday: closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ice will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25th). It will re-open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from December 26th to January 1st.

The ice will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 16th (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day), from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. February 20th - 23rd, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on February 24th.