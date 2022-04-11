Meet the Mafia: WNY boy gains Facebook following as 'The Bills Kid'

Our 4th installment of the Meet the Mafia reboot features our youngest honoree.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our fourth installment of the Meet the Mafia reboot features our youngest honoree.

Seven-year-old Carson Gaspar, from the Rochester area, has built quite a name for himself on social media.

His family-run Facebook page has 3,500 followers, and just about every week of the season he releases a new video. "The Bills Kid" releases funny "hype" videos about the Buffalo Bills, usually throwing some shade at the week's opponents.

They are family friendly and fun to watch. 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill ran into the young man at a recent Bills game. Carson enjoyed himself watching the Bills pound the Steelers. He also go to meet other notable Bills fanatics.