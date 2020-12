A 16-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after being struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. on Deshler Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday evening, a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot on Deshler Street.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened in the first block of the street, shortly before 5:30 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was shot, according to detectives.

The teen was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by ambulance, and was listed in stable condition.