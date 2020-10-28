Buffalo Police investigating 2 Monday shootings

Two men were shot Monday in the City of Buffalo during two separate incidents. Both are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday.

Police say a 24-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Sisters Hospital in a personal vehicle around 11 a.m. He had been shot.

The man was then transported by ambulance to ECMC and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating whether the incident happened near Bailey Avenue and Connelly Avenue.

Police say the second shooting happened just before 4:15 p.m. in the first block of Victoria Avenue. Police say a man was shot in the leg.

He was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening. No update has been given at this time about his current condition.