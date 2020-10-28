Buffalo Police investigating 2 Monday shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday.
Police say a 24-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Sisters Hospital in a personal vehicle around 11 a.m. He had been shot.
The man was then transported by ambulance to ECMC and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Detectives are investigating whether the incident happened near Bailey Avenue and Connelly Avenue.
Police say the second shooting happened just before 4:15 p.m. in the first block of Victoria Avenue. Police say a man was shot in the leg.
He was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening. No update has been given at this time about his current condition.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.