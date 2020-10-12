19-year-old Buffalo man sentenced to 10 years in prison

Sevehn J. Venable, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges after his victim survived and told police who shot him in a stopped car on Madison Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of charges in November.

Sevehn J. Venable, a 19-year-old also known as "Tuka," will also have five years of post-release supervision.

Venable pleaded guilty on November 6 to one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of assault, one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, and one felony county of intimidating a victim or witness.

Six months prior, on April 8 just after 11 p.m., Venable shot an individual who was sitting in a car on Madison Street. He used an illegal gun in the shooting, the District Attorney says.

2 On Your Side reported on how Venable's victim survived and told the police who shot him, which is a rarity in Buffalo, where most shooting assaults go unsolved.

“Unfortunately, many shootings in the City of Buffalo remain unsolved because victims and witnesses to the crime are afraid or unwilling to cooperate with the investigation and provide essential information to law enforcement," Erie County DA John Flynn said.

The 20-year-old victim was seriously injured after being shot in the eye, Flynn previously told 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown. The victim was treated at ECMC following the shooting. Venable also threated a witness of the crime over the phone.