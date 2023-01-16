Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon

All 27 service areas along the New York State Thruway are being redeveloped or remodeled as part of a $450 million private investment plan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon.

The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.

Operated by Applegreen Limited, the Ireland-based company is considered a premier operator of motorway services.

The redevelopments to the Thruway rest stops first began in July 2021. During construction, no two consecutive service areas in the same direction are closed at the same time.