NYS Thruway Authority approves proposal for toll rate hike in 2024

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Authority Board of Directors approved a proposal to raise the cost of tolls across the state.

The board says the hike is needed to create a stable financial plan so that the NYS Thruway Authority can meet its future capital and infrastructure needs.

This is only the first step in the process. Public hearings will be scheduled and then after public comments, final approval from the board will happen within the next year.

“The Thruway Authority and its incredible team of employees work hard every day to hold the line on spending and present a balanced budget that ensures the continued viability of the system,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll in a released statement. “As a tolling authority, we receive no federal, state or local tax dollars to support our operations. We have not seen a system-wide toll increase since 2010, and now is the time to move ahead with this financial plan so that we can meet our growing capital investment needs while continuing to provide our customers with the safe and reliable highway they’ve come to expect.”

2 On Your Side was the first to report last week that the Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% system-wide toll rate hike for NY E-Z Pass customers, more for non-E-Z Pass.