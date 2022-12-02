NYS Highlights 'Operation Hardhat' success

Buffalo & WNY rank lowest in the state for violations

NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul's office announced Friday, a record number of drivers have been ticketed under the state's "Operation Hardhat" initiative.

Through "Operation Hardhat", state and local law enforcement have worked with the State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority to crack down on work zone violations.

"Our highway maintenance workers put their safety on the line every day to keep New Yorkers moving," Governor Hochul said in a release. "Thank you to our partners in law enforcement for their ongoing commitment to protect our highway workers through 'Operation Hardhat' and urge motorists across the state to obey the rules in a work zone. It's not a suggestion - it's the law - and here in New York we have zero tolerance for negligent behavior that endangers our highway work crews."

The state issued 3,062 traffic violations from April 1st through November 17th, with Buffalo & the Western New York region ranking at the very bottom.

Long Island - 458 Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley - 442 Thruway - 381 Syracuse/Central New York - 348 Utica/Mohawk Valley - 337 Albany/Capital Region - 288 Binghamton/Southern Tier - 229 Rochester/Finger Lakes - 172 Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 156 Watertown/North Country - 145 Buffalo/Western New York - 106

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Our highway workers are the lifeblood and foundation of all that we do here at the Department of Transportation, and we remain fully committed to protecting those who ensure New York's roadways are safe and reliable for everyone. I am extremely thankful to our partners in law enforcement, whose dedication has made 'Operation Hardhat' an effective tool to help prevent tragedies in work zones across the state. I also remind all motorists to obey the rules of the road and exercise good judgment when you approach a construction zone. Slow down and put your phone down. In doing so, you respect the law, and the lives of our highway workers and their families."