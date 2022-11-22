Shake Shack, Nothing Bundt Cakes join chain restaurant explosion in WNY

Shake Shack will open its first regional site next year at the New York State Thruway Angola Service area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More chain restaurants are making their way into Western New York, attracted to the region’s affordable real estate rates, proximity to the international border and changing demographics.

While some national chains have had a presence here for years and are adding more sites, a handful of national food franchises landed in Buffalo for the first time this year. And other high-profile eateries like Shake Shack and newer brands will land here in the next 12-24 months.