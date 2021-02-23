Three Olean residents arrested for alleged animal abuse

29-year-old Duane Lampe, 38-year-old Tonia Lampe and 19-year-old Elizabeth Vennard were arrested during a search and seizure warrant.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says that on Friday three individuals were arrested for alleged animal abuse in Olean.

The individuals, 29-year-old Duane Lampe, 38-year-old Tonia Lampe and 19-year-old Elizabeth Vennard were arrested when the Sheriff's Office worked with Olean Police and the SPCA to execute a search and seizure warrant.

The warrant was executed at 136 S 2nd Street in Olean and several animals that were in the care of the three adults were seized.

The adults have been charged in accordance with agriculture and market law, for failure to provide sustenance, proper food and water, and neglect, according to the Sheriff.