Theory of a Deadman to perform at the Great New York State Fair this summer

The Canadian rockers are set to perform on the Experience Stage at Chevy Park on Thursday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fans of Theory of a Deadman can catch the Canadian rockers at The Great New York State Fair later this summer.

The band will perform their signature "riff rock" sound on the Experience Stage at Chevy Park on Thursday, August 24 at 8 p.m. They also played at the fair in 2012 and 2019.

Theory of a Deadman, best known for “RX (Medicine),” “Bad Girlfriend,” “Not Meant to Be,” and other hits, will release their new studio album, Dinosaur, on March 17.

“The Great New York State Fair is known for delivering a high-quality music experience,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “When it comes to concerts, we pride ourselves in striving to offer something to satisfy every musical taste. Theory of a Deadman was selected with our rock and alternative music fans in mind.”

The 2023 Great New York State Fair starts on Wednesday, August 23 and runs through Monday, September 4.

In addition to concerts on the Experience Stage at Chevy Park, there will also be two performances each day at Chevy Court, located near Gate 1 at the fairgrounds. Chevy Court concerts are slated for 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. The Chevy Court shows are part of the Chevrolet Music Series and are free with fair admission.

Earlier this week, The Fair announced another show — Florida Georgia Line, which will perform on August 29 at 8 p.m. on the Experience Stage at Chevy Park.

Fair organizers say more concert announcements will be coming in the days and weeks ahead.