Barenaked Ladies bringing tour to Artpark

The band will perform in Lewiston in July and tickets for the event will go on sale Friday.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Rock band fans will have another concert to go to this summer in Niagara County.

On Monday, Artpark announced that Barenaked Ladies will be bringing their tour to the amphitheater this summer.

The group will make a stop at the concert venue in Lewiston on July 11 during their Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour. Performing with them will be special guests Five for Fighting and Del Amitri.

The Toronto band is known for songs like "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." The group's 16th album, "Detour de Force," was released in 2021.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Artpark box officer, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets will be $20 from general admission, $49 for front stage and $49 for reserved seating. Ticket prices will increase by $5 on the week of the show.