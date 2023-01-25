Dave Matthews Band tour to make Western New York stop this summer

The band will play at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 14.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Dave Matthews Band is headed back to Western New York as part of their 2023 summer tour.

Presale tickets are currently open for Warehouse members. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase tickets beginning February 14. Tickets for the general public will go on sale February 17.

Dave Matthews Band's new album, 'Walk Around the Moon,' will be out on May 19.