The Riv would bring 83 apartments to South Buffalo along the river

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The development team behind a $30 million South Buffalo apartment complex is ready to move forward after more than two years of planning.

At its Nov. 8 meeting, the Buffalo Planning Board will get its first look at the Riv, a proposed development along Vandalia, Hamburg and South streets that overlooks the Buffalo River. The development team includes businessman Joseph Carubba, architect Michael Conroe and J.B Earl Co. of Provo, Utah.

“The area is ready for a project like this,” said Conroe, founder of Elev8 Architecture.